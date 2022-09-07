Louth & Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins questions Liz Truss on oil prices at PMQs

Louth & Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins

In Liz Truss’s first PMQs as Prime Minister, Ms Atkins congratulated her on becoming the new Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party, and questioned whether those whose homes rely on oil for heating and cooking, as many in her constituency do, would be included in the proposed energy price freeze which is rumoured to be announced shortly.

She said: “I’d like to offer my warm congratulations to my Right Honourable friend and welcome her to her place, but also wish her all the best in her heavy responsibilities she now bares.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Around 1.5million household sin the countryside rely on heating oil in order to to keep their homes warm and to cook their meals. They have faced price rises of 130 percent in recent months and are not part of the energy price cap.

"As rumours abound of what tomorrow’s statement might hold, will my Right Honourable friend confirm those 1.5 million households many of those in rural areas like my own constituency, will be specifically included in any mooted ideas about an energy price freeze?”

Liz Truss replied that Ms Atkins quite right and that many people in her own constituency [of South West Norfolk] rely on heating oil.

"She said: “We will need to make sure we look after everyone through this difficult winter we’re facing.”