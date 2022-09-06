Louth & Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins wishes Liz Truss luck

Louth & Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins.

Ms Atkins was one of many MPs who resigned from their Cabinet roles back in July in light of revelations that Boris Johnson gave Tamworth MP Chris Pincher a government role despite being told about a misconduct complaint against him.Mr Johnson himself then announced he would resign as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party days later.

It was announced on Monday that after many rounds of voting, Liz Truss beat Rishi Sunak after winning 57 percent of members' votes, and flew to Balmoral to be formally appointed as Prime Minister yesterday (Tuesday), while Mr Johnson flew shortly before to formally resign his post.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Atkins, who had held the position of Justice Minister before the cabinet mutiny, had previously supported Rishi Sunak to take over the role.

She has now extended her good wishes and congratulations to Liz Truss, and said she was looking forward to working with her in a post on her Instagram page.

She said: “Congratulations to @elizabeth.truss.mp on being elected the new leader of the Conservative Party and, following the constitutional proprieties and courtesies with Her Majesty, the next Prime Minister.

"We must get to work tackling the cost of living crisis for our constituents.

"I look forward to working with Liz and Conservative colleagues on these vital challenges.”