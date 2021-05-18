Louth mayor elected for second consecutive term - for the first time in 65 years

The Mayor of Louth, Councillor Darren Hobson, with Mayoress Sarah-Jayne Hobson.

Following a year in which he served the community as one of the youngest mayors in the town’s history, Councillor Hobson’s re-election marks the first occasion in 65 years that the same person has been elected as Mayor of Louth for two consecutive years, the last being Councillor Albert Maxey back in 1956.

Councillor Hobson said: “It is an enormous honour and a privilege to serve my colleagues as the chairman of Louth Town Council and the town as mayor.

“This last year, as it has been said many times previously, has been a most unusual year and due to the pandemic crisis, I was not able to represent the council in a ‘normal’ manner out and about in the community.

“Hopefully, as the situation continues to improve over the coming months, both the Mayoress, Sarah-Jayne, and I will be able to make face-to-face contact with many more Louth residents, local groups and businesses.”

As reported in the Leader last month, during a recent council meeting held on Zoom, councillors spoke in glowing terms about Coun Hobson’s contributions over the last 12 months, and proposed he should remain in post so that he can have the opportunity to fulfil civic duties in person over the coming year, once the lockdown has concluded.