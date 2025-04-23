Market Rasen area candidates round up for county council election
Registered, eligible voters in West Lindsey and across the county have the chance to select the first Mayor for Greater Lincolnshire and a Lincolnshire County Councillor for their area.
The candidates for each of the county division areas within Market Rasen area are:
Bardney and Cherry Willingham Ward
Bridgwood, Trevor John – Reform UK, Fleetwood, Ian – The Conservative Party Candidate, Paul Michael – Lincolnshire Independents, Pearson, Vicky – Liberal Democrats, Spencer, Duncan - Labour Party.
Market Rasen Wolds Ward
Bunney, Stephen – Liberal Democrats, Horne, Christopher Stephen – Green Party, Jones, Brian Paul – Labour Party, Morris, Peter – The Conservative Party Candidate, Smith, Martin – Reform UK.
North Wolds Ward
Bean, James – Reform UK, Bunney, William John – Liberal Democrats, Coward, Barry Charles – Green Party, Marnoch, Cameron Joshua – Labour Party, Smith, Tom – The Conservative Party Candidate.
Welton Rural Ward
Coulson, Tracey Jane – The Conservative Party Candidate, Smith, Jane – Reform UK, Swift, Paul – Liberal Democrats, Watt, Calum James Miller – Labour Party.
Woodhall Spa & Wragby Ward
Bradwell, Patricia – Conservative Party, Hewson, Gary Trevor – Labour Party, Oliver, Natalie Rebecca – Reform UK, Pepper, Ross David – Liberal Democrat, Yarsley, Ru – Lincolnshire Independents.
