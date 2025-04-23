Market Rasen area candidates round up for county council election

A polling card for the forthcoming mayor election for Greater Lincolnshire. Photo: James Turner

Elections for all 70 wards on Lincolnshire County Council will take place on Thursday May 1 after nominations were confirmed.

Registered, eligible voters in West Lindsey and across the county have the chance to select the first Mayor for Greater Lincolnshire and a Lincolnshire County Councillor for their area.

The candidates for each of the county division areas within Market Rasen area are:

Bardney and Cherry Willingham Ward

Bridgwood, Trevor John – Reform UK, Fleetwood, Ian – The Conservative Party Candidate, Paul Michael – Lincolnshire Independents, Pearson, Vicky – Liberal Democrats, Spencer, Duncan - Labour Party.

Market Rasen Wolds Ward

Bunney, Stephen – Liberal Democrats, Horne, Christopher Stephen – Green Party, Jones, Brian Paul – Labour Party, Morris, Peter – The Conservative Party Candidate, Smith, Martin – Reform UK.

North Wolds Ward

Bean, James – Reform UK, Bunney, William John – Liberal Democrats, Coward, Barry Charles – Green Party, Marnoch, Cameron Joshua – Labour Party, Smith, Tom – The Conservative Party Candidate.

Welton Rural Ward

Coulson, Tracey Jane – The Conservative Party Candidate, Smith, Jane – Reform UK, Swift, Paul – Liberal Democrats, Watt, Calum James Miller – Labour Party.

Woodhall Spa & Wragby Ward

Bradwell, Patricia – Conservative Party, Hewson, Gary Trevor – Labour Party, Oliver, Natalie Rebecca – Reform UK, Pepper, Ross David – Liberal Democrat, Yarsley, Ru – Lincolnshire Independents.