Taking on their first Marathon’s in their mid-40’s has been the catalyst for both Gavin, the Managing Director of Chandlers of Belton, and Caroline to get fit and healthy.

The project started almost 12 months ago with a light hearted challenge between a group of friends, and has led to this marathon run on Sunday, April 21.

Bliss does very important work supporting the parents of babies who are born prematurely or poorly, helping them cope in a practical as well as emotional manner at a very busy and stressful time for a lot families.Gavin, has direct experience of support from Bliss so understands the experiences of families with a baby born premature or sick.

Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Dr Caroline Johnson and Chandlers MD Gavin Pell are doing this year's London Marathon.

Caroline still works as an NHS paediatric consultant and has cared for many babies from 22 weeks up to term needing medical, cardiac and surgical treatment in our local hospitals.

In her role as MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, Caroline has also raised awareness in Parliament about how we can support those whose babies have been born premature or sick, or who have tragically lost their baby and campaigned for measures to improve maternity care and reduce brain injuries at birth.

They have set up a JustGiving page for donations: https://www.justgiving.com/page/gavin-pell-caroline-johnson-marathon-blissGavin says: “Anything you can spare for our fundraiser would be hugely appreciated - one in every seven babies born in the UK will need specialist care. Your donation to our page will help Bliss to drive improvements in neonatal care and provide support to all families with a baby born premature or sick. We hope you will be able to support our fundraising activity.”

So far the page has raised £2,553.40 in donations plus £407.10 in Gift Aid.If you would like to track Gavin’s progress on the day, he will be bib number 52294, starting at 10.09am in wave number three, and you can track progress around the course here on the official app.

Chandlers run a motor and tractor dealership, as well as selling livestock supplies and heating oil.Both Chandlers chairman Howard Pell and Parts Director Felicity Hart have previously run the London Marathon in 1982 and 2004 respectively, and so the pressure is on for Gavin to join the family achievement with both of them achieving a time of around four hours in the London Marathon, with significantly quicker times in other marathons. So, a target has been set to aim for.