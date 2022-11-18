MP Atkins urges veterans to take part in survey

Louth & Horncastle MP, Victoria Atkins, is calling all veterans and their families in the constituency to have their say in the first ever UK-wide Veterans’ Survey.

Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth & Horncastle.

The survey, launched on Thursday 10 November for 12 weeks, is asking for veterans across the country to give their views which will be used to shape the future of veteran services.

Funded and commissioned by the Office of Veterans’ Affairs, this is the first ever exercise to collect feedback from the veteran community across the UK, and aims to understand Britain’s veteran population, helping to better target support and public services for those veterans who require help.

The launch of the survey comes after the release of the Office for National Statistics’ Census 2021 data which revealed that there were 1.85 million people in England and Wales who reported that they had previously served in the armed forces.

The survey can be completed online in under 30 minutes, and veterans can access tailored support to complete the survey through the Office for National Statistics’ dedicated helpline.

Advertisement

Victoria Atkins MP said: “I would encourage all veterans and their families in the constituency to take part in the first ever Veterans Survey.

"Views from the veteran community on their experiences, access to and use of services, and on how future services should be shaped will form the guide to making the UK the best place for veterans to live.”