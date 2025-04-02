MP condemns Government move to put RAF Scampton site on open market

Sir Edward Leigh.

MP for Gainsborough, Sir Edward Leigh has condemned an announcement by the Home Office that it will put the former RAF station at Scampton on the open market.

Dame Angela Eagle MP, the Minister for Border Security & Asylum, wrote to the local MP to inform him that the Home Office “will begin to market the site in the coming weeks”.

But Sir Edward highlighted that businesses operating on the base hoped to continue “but the Home Office have put their future in peril”.

“We have sitting tenants who want to stay and who could continue if the Home Office would just see sense,” Sir Edward said.

“This will delay matters for months when we have a funded plan ready to go,” Sir Edward said. The previous Conservative government spent three years and £64 million trying to put illegal migrants there but the idea was scrapped by the incoming Labour government.

Sir Edward said they should sell the site immediately as previously proposed, to a public sector body set up by West Lindsey through existing procedures.

“West Lindsey District Council and Scampton Holdings Limited have put years of work and effort into crafting a better future for Scampton,” he continued. “The Home Office are sticking their heads in the sand and denying the reality of the careful planning that has gone into this site.” The Member of Parliament said he would continue to work alongside West Lindsey District Council to seek the best possible future for the site.

Dame Angela Eagle said in her letter that, in parallel, the Home Office would continue to work with West Lindsey District Council to progress their interest in the site.

She explained: “This is to ensure we achieve best value for money for the site and local community, whilst observing Managing Public Money principles and due process for disposal of Crown land.”

She said this will also help the Home Office to recoup costs incurred to date following the decision in September 2024 to not use it for asylum seeker accommodation.