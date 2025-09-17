MP demands Reform UK ‘come clean’ about asylum seekers plans for rural areas of Lincolnshire

Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth and Horncastle. Photo: Roger Harris

The Conservative MP for Louth and Horncastle has challenged Reform UK leaders over what they say they would do to accommodate asylum seekers instead of keeping them in hotels

It comes after a row broke at Lincolnshire County Council between the leaders of the Conservative and Reform UK groups as to whether to oppose the use of former military bases in the county after government ministers failed to rule it out.

Nigel Farage announced last month that former military bases should be used to house asylum seekers.

Last week, Conservative County Councillors forced a vote instructing Reform-led Lincolnshire County Council to oppose any proposals to use sites in the county to house asylum seekers.

Instead, the County Council leader, Coun Sean Matthews, amended the motion to protect only urban areas. Victoria Atkins MP for Louth & Horncastle has said this might mean that former RAF bases in rural areas such as Woodhall Spa could be considered for asylum seekers re-housing, according to Reform UK policy. However Leader of the county council Sean Matthews denies this.

She said: “This is deeply concerning for my constituents. Some Reform councillors dared to rebel against the party line. Those who toed the Reform party line will have to explain to local residents why they think our great county should be a dumping ground for the national issue of illegal immigration.

“Reform must come clean about their plans to send thousands of asylum seekers to our rural areas. I will be writing to County Councillor Matthews urging him to reject Reform’s immigration policy and to follow the Conservative lead and protect our local area and rule out asylum seeker sites in our rural areas.”

Coun Matthews said in response to the Tory group’s demands: “We have been absolutely clear that we are against proposals to use RAF Scampton to house asylum seekers, and would do all we can to stop that happening.

“It is the government who have put this ludicrous idea back on the table. Further concerns have even been raised about other MOD sites at Woodhall Spa and Grantham. None of these sites are suitable and we would oppose any of them being used in this way.

“As the council agreed, I will be raising our concerns with our local MPs and the government, and speaking to Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner about how this might impact our underfunded police force."