MP gives Horncastle area students tour of Parliament

MP Victoria Atkins was delighted to welcome students from the Horncastle Education Trust, including pupils from Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, Banovallum School, and Huttoft Primary School.

During their visit, the students had the opportunity to explore the historic Westminster Palace and learn more about how democracy works in the UK.

Following their tour, they had the opportunity to engage in thoughtful discussions with Ms Atkins on the role of MPs, public service, and the importance of civic participation.

Speaking after the visit, Ms Atkins said: “It is always a pleasure to engage with the fantastic, young minds that we have in our local area. We had some great conversations about how Parliament works and the importance of making your voice heard in our democracy.

“I’d like to thank the dedicated staff from Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, Banovallum School, and Huttoft Primary School for organising the visit. Their commitment to enriching students’ learning experiences is truly commendable."

If any other schools would like help in arranging a visit to Parliament then contact [email protected] or call 0207 2195897.