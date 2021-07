MP Matt Warman

Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman will be the guest speaker at a supper at the Vine

Hotel, Skegness, on Friday, August 13, at 7.30pm for 8pm.

The event, which will include a two-course meal, is priced at £20 per head.

Anyone interested in attending should contact Cllr Dick Edginton on 01754 765308 or mob