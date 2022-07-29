MP is Mareham's 'mystery reader'!

Victoria Atkins as Mareham le Fen's mystery reader.

Victoria Atkins MP recently visited Mareham Le Fen Primary School to take part in their “mystery readers” initiative.

Aimed at encouraging the children to read for pleasure, they have been inviting mystery readers to come into the school and read to the children.

Victoria read SilverFin by Charlie Higson, which was recommended to her by her son.

The reading was attended by several children from Year five and six, which was followed by a discussion about her work as an MP.

Victoria Atkins MP, said: “I was delighted to be Mareham Le Fen Primary School’s latest Mystery Reader! The class and I delved into the tale of SliverFin about the adventures of a young James Bond, before discussing the exciting world of politics and the importance of democracy.

Encouraging children to read is vital to their development, encouraging imagination and fostering confidence in their own abilities. It was great to take part in such a great initiative. I would encourage everyone to pick up a book, visit a local library or one of our many wonderful independent book