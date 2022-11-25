MP to meet minister about new reservoir for Sleaford area

Sleaford and North Hykeham MP, Dr Caroline Johnson has called upon a DEFRA minister to address residents’ concerns about a proposed new reservoir near Sleaford.

Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Dr Caroline Johnson.

Dr Johnson raised the matter in Parliament on Thursday, saying that residents were “horrified” to find out that Anglian Water plan to flood a large area near Scredington, including homes, farms and businesses.

She believed the water would help supply south-east England: “It is an entirely unsuitable place for such a reservoir: it is a large concrete-bunded, unnatural-looking structure.”

She requested Rebecca Pow – Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for DEFRA, meet with her to “ensure that this reservoir does not happen in this location”.

Land near Scredington earmarked for the new reservoir.

