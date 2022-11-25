MP to meet minister about new reservoir for Sleaford area

Dr Johnson raised the matter in Parliament on Thursday, saying that residents were “horrified” to find out that Anglian Water plan to flood a large area near Scredington, including homes, farms and businesses.
She believed the water would help supply south-east England: “It is an entirely unsuitable place for such a reservoir: it is a large concrete-bunded, unnatural-looking structure.”
She requested Rebecca Pow – Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for DEFRA, meet with her to “ensure that this reservoir does not happen in this location”.
Ms Pow was happy to meet, adding: “We need water infrastructure in the right place, but we do need new water infrastructure, because we have to increase our water supply.”