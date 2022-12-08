MP visits Somercotes Academy and reaffirms refugee support

Louth & Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins has confirmed that support for Ukraine is “unstinting” during a visit to Somercotes Academy.

Victoria Atkins (centre) with Somercotes Academy Careers Leader Laura Brown (left) and Principal Frances Green plus some of the students who attended the question-and-answer session. Photo by Jon Corken

Ms Atkins, the Financial Secretary to the Treasury, was visiting the Academy as part of its Careers and Personal Development programme.

“Our support for Ukraine is unstinting,” she said. “Only this week, I was listening to Olena Zelenska, the wife of President Zelenskyy, address MPs in the House of Commons.”

Teaching assistant Karyna Bedrekovska and seven Ukrainian students have settled in at Somercotes over the past few months through the Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Minister Victoria Atkins (centre), next to Principal Frances Green, with Ukrainian refugees (left to right) Karyna Bedrekovska, Arsenii Kovalchuk, Denys Maslianyi and Anhelina Vey. Photo by Jon Corken

Karyna, who came to the UK eight months ago and has settled in Louth, had been tutoring the Chinese language in Ukraine when Russia invaded, and acts as an interpreter for the students in addition to her teaching assistant duties.

“I had been thinking about a teaching job,” she said, “When I came over here, this came up and I was pleased to be appointed. It is always nice to help someone.” The students said they had been made to feel welcome.

Denys, who is living in North Somercotes, said: “I like the school very much. It is really good and they are very kind and good people.”

Ms Atkins, who was elected to the House of Commons in 2015 and brought back into the Government by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, said: “It was moving to meet Ukrainian refugees who, with their families, have made Lincolnshire their second home.

“It was lovely to hear the students say they had been made to feel so welcome in their communities and at

school.

“Huge credit must go to Somercotes Academy and Lincolnshire Gateway Academies Trust for accommodating them and employing Karyna as a teaching assistant.”

Principal Frances Green thanked the Minister for her time and said: “Our Ukrainian students have adapted incredibly well after a traumatic time in their young lives and have brought something unique to our Academy community. They are brilliant and involved in everything we do.”

Earlier, the Minister had faced some challenging questions such as ambulance queues, the economy, domestic abuse, climate and Covid-19.

Enzo Walmsley, 12, learned that the most famous people Ms Atkins had met were His Majesty The King and Barack Obama, the former President of the United States.

She invited the students to the House of Commons next year.

Careers leader Laura Brown said: “It was a really inspiring session which, hopefully, has opened the eyes of our pupils and encouraged them to get more actively involved in politics at a younger age,” she said.

“Visits and trips on our Careers and Personal Development programme expose children to things they would not ordinarily have the chance to do.”

Mrs Atkins said: “The students were a credit to the school. I was impressed by the line of questioning – some tougher than the House of Commons! – and their enthusiasm.

“I also applaud their efforts on switching their energy system from oil to sustainable sources.

“I understand funding was secured from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) as part of its Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, delivered by Salix Finance, to switch to internal lighting to LED, put 359 solar panels on three roofs and install a huge heat pump.

