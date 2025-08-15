MPs calling for urgent meeting with Home Secretary over Lincolnshire Police funding

Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Dr Caroline Johnson.

Lincolnshire MPs have sent a further joint letter to emphasise the precarious financial situation of Lincolnshire Police and ask again for an urgent meeting with the Home Secretary.

Conservative MPs Dr Caroline Johnson (Sleaford and North Hykeham), Sir John Hayes (South Holland and the Deepings), Sir Edward Leigh (Gainsborough), Victoria Atkins (Louth and Horncastle), Gareth Davies (Grantham and Bourne) and Alicia Kearns (Rutland and Stamford) along with Reform UK MP Richard Tice (Boston and Skegness) have sent the second joint letter to Yvette Cooper expressing their deep disappointment that they have not received a response from the Home Secretary or her department to their joint letter of July 11, which emphasised the need for urgent action for the force, despite this being sent over a month ago.

In their letter, they highlighted that Lincolnshire Police will have no choice but to progress with detrimental reductions in officer and staff numbers in October if the long-term support required from the Department is not forthcoming. They also reiterated that CIPFA found that “…financial management within Lincolnshire Police is robust, with clear oversight, disciplined budget control, and a culture of operational cost-consciousness.”, but warned that “Without additional support or fundamental change in funding arrangements the force is at risk of having to issue a section 114 notice.”

This would effectively mean the force would declare itself bankrupt - the first time a police force has ever been forced to do so, and they said it would leave communities in Lincolnshire “unpoliced and unsafe”.

Without additional support, Lincolnshire Police will need to begin planning from October for a reduction of 190 police officers and 180 police staff, leaving a 1,000 person-strong police force. This is in addition to recent reductions in non-pay budgets as well as significant

planned reductions to its fleet by five per cent and estate by 40 per cent.

Dr Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, said: “It is deeply disappointing that we have not heard from the Home Secretary about our fears for the future of Lincolnshire Police’s funding and what she will do about the precarity of the situation the force finds itself in.

“We made clear on July 11 that Lincolnshire Police will have no choice but to progress with detrimental reductions in officer and staff numbers in October if the long-term support required from the Department is not forthcoming.

"We have again requested that the Home Secretary meet with us urgently to discuss how these funding issues can be resolved to ensure the sustainability of safe and effective policing in Lincolnshire.”