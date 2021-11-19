MP’s column: Reflection on Remembrance .....

MP Sir Edward Leigh. EMN-211110-184757001

War memorials in churches and at the centre of villages across West Lindsey record the many names of those who fell in the First and Second World Wars.

Many of the family names are still familiar ones in our communities and there are few things more tragic than seeing many members of the same family together.

Every family made sacrifices during the wars, but some families made tremendous ones.

I think in particular of poor Mr and Mrs Arthur Tillett of Market Rasen, whose only son, Lt John Edward Tillett, served in the Lincolnshire Regiment and died just a month before the armistice in 1918.

These older generations of survivors suffered with quiet dignity and founded Remembrance Day as a way to make sure these sacrifices would not be forgotten.

Conflict continues to this day in many parts of the world and we are blessed with men and women who devote their lives to the defence of the realm.

When they leave the services and reintegrate into civilian society they often have difficult lives coping with injuries and other problems.

I was glad to join councillor Tom Smith and army veteran Ian Bradley, both of the Armed Forces Community Advice Service, which helps to support our veterans.

We were celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Gainsborough branch of the Royal British Legion.

It is our duty to look after the welfare of our ex-servicemen which is why I welcomed the creation of the Office for Veterans’ Affairs in 2019.

This government body helps to coordinate action supporting veterans, especially by tying together state efforts spanning mental and physical health, education and employment amongst those who have served.

The Ministry of Defence also works closely with the NHS and the various service charities, like the RAF Benevolent Fund, to ensure injured veterans have access to the care they need.

And in the recent budget, the Government injected an extra £5 million towards a variety of causes including surgical research for amputees with blast injuries and new treatments for mental health issues.

The defence of the realm is among the most basic responsibilities of the Government which is why I continue to hound ministers over the illegal Channel crossings.

These simply have to stop. I have raised this many times with ministers on the floor of the House of Commons, in correspondence with the Home Secretary and the Prime Minister.