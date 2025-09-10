M&S Foodhall approved for outskirts of Boston

An artist's impression of the proposed M&S Foodhall. Picture: Projekt Architects

Plans for a new M&S Foodhall on the outskirts of Boston have been approved – but councillors would like to see better bus links to the site.

Applicant Carta Real Estate will be allowed to go ahead with building the retail unit on land south of the A52 Swineshead Road at Wyberton Fen.

At a planning committee meeting at Boston Borough Council yesterday (Tuesday, September 9), councillors backed the proposals which are expected to create up to 70 jobs at the site.

The development will feature 134 parking spaces, including disabled, parent and child and bicycle spaces.

Agent Charlotte Perry from Planning Potential said: “This application will bring jobs, retail and investment to Boston. This development follows the recent approval of other retail units in the town.

“While there will be some day-to-day impact, this site isn’t expected to cause any additional congestion in the town centre.”

M&S representative Phil Marsdon said: “This application will help to increase spending in Boston. It will showcase the very best of M&S food and will include an in-store bakery.

“M&S works with many food suppliers in Lincolnshire, including some from Boston and these will feature in this store.”

But Coun Anton Dani, an independent member representing the Fenland ward, said he was concerned about increased traffic congestion.

He said: “At the moment, the reality is very different. I am pretty sure that more people will go through the town, which is already very busy, to get to this development.”

Coun Dani also criticised the public transport available in Boston.

He added: “What about problems with public transport? I think it’s very poor in Boston.

“We have one side of the town where there is nothing. People who don’t drive will find it difficult to get to this area. Have you thought about a bus going to and from the site?”

But Coun Stephen Woodliffe, an independent member representing the West ward, said that the people can make a choice about where to shop.

He said: “I take the point about the traffic, but my view is that people choose where they shop.

“If they want to sit in a queue for 20 minutes, then that is their choice. If they want to shop somewhere else then it is their choice.”

Ms Perry said: “This retail site is expected to attract people who are already doing their shopping in Boston and therefore isn’t expected to significantly increase the amount of traffic in the town centre.

“This is a complementary retail offer which will benefit the town and stop people having to leave Boston to do their shopping.”

Coun Andy Izard, who represents the Witham ward as an independent member, asked about whether there would be an increased bus service provision as part of the plans.

He said: “There are four bus services to the site, Monday to Friday from the town centre but there’s nothing on a Sunday. This is when people who are working during the week would like to shop there.

“I wondered if you can look at funding bus services for this area? Residents that live around the area already know that the services are already lacking.”

Ms Perry told the committee that the proposal to increase the frequency of bus services serving the area is not part of the current application but will be decided by Lincolnshire County Council at a later date.

Coun Dani said: “It will generate more jobs and more businesses will hopefully come to Boston in the future.

“I support this application and I think it will be beneficial to the town.”

The application has been approved subject to the conditions, including a section 106 agreement for two new bus stops, a cycle and travel plan contribution.