New CCTV outside schools in Boston, Sleaford and Lincoln leads to more than 800 parking fines in matter of months

The cameras have been targeting zig-zag markings outside schools in Lincolnshire.

New CCTV cameras targeting illegal parking outside schools in Boston and across Lincolnshire have resulted in more than 800 penalties being issued in less than six months.

Since May, Lincolnshire County Council has been using CCTV to monitor parking on zig-zag road markings outside seven schools in the county – four in Lincoln, two in Boston, and one in Sleaford – in a bid to improve safety.

Up to this month, a total of 869 penalties have been issued as a result of the newly installed equipment.

This sum breaks down as:

Boston West Academy – 151

The Priory Witham Academy, Lincoln – 158

St Giles Academy, Lincoln – 209

Sir Francis Hill Community Primary School, Lincoln – 71

Tower Road Academy, Boston – 118

The William Alvey CoE School, Sleaford – 85

The Meadows Primary School, Lincoln – 77

This month, three more sites are due to go live: St Thomas’ CofE Primary School, Boston; Southview Primary School, Crowland, and The Queen Elizabeth, Gainsborough.

The use of CCTV cameras (alongside a mobile camera) to target illegal parking outside schools was discussed at a meeting of the council’s Highways and Transport Scrutiny Committee last Monday (October 20).

There, parking services manager Matt Jones said the data from the previous approach, which was based on foot patrols, was ‘almost incomparable’ to the results so far. He also spoke of positive feedback from schools and parents.

Members also welcomed the new approach. Chairman Coun Tom Sneath hailed it as a ‘fantastic idea’, speaking of how it would free up officer time and help bring about a change in driver habits outside schools.

Between Feb 24 - Oct 24 a total of 349 PCNs were issued on the school keep clear markings by officers carrying out foot patrols.