Councillor Robert Reid has been elected as county council chairman, at the AGM of the full council today, Friday, May 19

Councillor Robert Reid is taking over as chairman from Councillor Alison Austin. Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography Limited for Lincolnshire County Council

Coun Reid has served as a conservative county councillor for Bourne South and Thurlby since 2017.

Prior to representing his current division, he was a long-standing county councillor for Rutland County Council, from 1998 to 2006, during which time he was involved in Rutland regaining its identity as a unitary authority from Leicestershire.

His vice chairman will be Councillor Eddie Strengiel.

Coun Reid said: “I am immensely honoured and privileged to be elected as chairman of the county council.

"I have always held a strong sense of community and inclusion of all; I will promote this and my aim to promote positive change within Lincolnshire whilst I am chairman as I have done during my time as an LCC councillor.

During my term as vice chairman there has been celebrations and sadness with the passing of our late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We have then celebrated the coronation of King Charles III.

Like our new King, I truly believe in inclusion of all for the best of Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire faces the challenges of devolution, as well as environmental challenges of global warming and having served as chairman of flood and water, I am only too aware of these issues.

The world is a changing place, with conflicts and crises which affect us all. These need to be sympathetically addressed for the good of future generations.”

Cllr Reid will be supported throughout his term of office by his wife and Chairman’s Consort,

Julia Reid