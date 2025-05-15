New Mayor Andrea Jenkyns says it’s time for ‘grown up politics’

Greater Lincolnshire mayor Andrea Jenkyns (Reform). Credit: LDRS

New Greater Lincolnshire Mayor Andrea Jenkyns says it’s time for ‘grown up politics’ after a fierce campaign​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

After Reform UK took over Lincolnshire in a political earthquake, Dame Andrea Jenkyns is keen to put the bitter campaign behind her.

“I always say the only time to be political is when it’s election time. Now we’ve got real work to do,” she said.

The former Conservative MP swept to victory in the Mayoral race, with more votes than the Tories and Labour candidates combined.

However she was dogged by accusations that she didn’t live in the county and wasn’t eligible to be mayor, which she described as a “smear campaign” after they were dismissed.

Two weeks later, she is extremely busy but more cheerful, settling into her office with the desk flanked by the Union Jack and the four-colour Lincolnshire flag.

As the first Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, she will have to work with leaders of councils of all parties, including two that she defeated in the race.

“It’s time for grown-up politics,” she said, dressed in red and blue rather than the Reform turquoise she favoured on the campaign trail.

“When I was a Conservative MP, I was sometimes in the voting lobby with Labour, and I worked with Labour councils on a Towns Deal.

“I have reached out to several of the Conservative leaders in Lincolnshire, and hope to get around everyone.

“We need to be working together, and doing what’s right for Lincolnshire. Now the election is over, we have to get on with the job.”

While her election was historic, she has also made headlines for controversial statements such as housing asylum seekers in tents – despite this not being part of the mayor’s remit.

Asked whether this will get in the way of her mission to improve Lincolnshire, she said: “Apathy is at all time high, trust in politicians is at an all time low. I want to rebuild that trust here in Lincolnshire.

“You will hear me being quite outspoken – that’s my nature, my ADHD probably.

“I’ve always believed in being straight up-front, that’s what the public deserve.”

As the first mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, Dame Andrea will be able to define the role whose powers can sound vague and nebulous to the public.

She has an annual budget of £24m for transport, regeneration and other initiatives, and no shortage of places where it could be spent.

There’s aspirations for a training hub for tradespeople like plumbers and builders; a dentistry college; a big manufacturer to help revitalise Grimsby, and an AI defence and security hub.

Labour’s Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham is her unlikely role model, saying: “We’re not on the same page on policy, but I admire how he puts people first and says what he thinks.”

His letter of congratulations at being elected is on her desk, and she’s also looking at replicating his Transport for Manchester as Transport for Greater Lincolnshire.

“Quite often policies from Whitehall don’t work for Lincolnshire businesses or people in the street. We need to be tailor-making policies we can put to the government,” she said.

Greater Lincolnshire has undoubtedly voted for change after decades of near-total Conservative control, with Reform also sweeping into power on the county council.

The new mayor now needs to put a vision across for what that change looks like.