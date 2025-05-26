New Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire meets with Prime Minister

Dame Andrea Jenkyns, Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire. Photo: LDR

Dame Andrea Jenkyns, has attended her first meeting with the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, three weeks after her election as Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire.

Dame Andrea met with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner at the Mayoral Council on the morning of Friday May 23, with 13 other Mayors from across England.

Mayors were given the opportunity to outline their ambitions to boost growth in their area, and make local people better off.

The Council of Nations and Regions then met, offering an audience with Prime Minister, Sir Kier Starmer.

Dame Andrea Jenkyns, Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, said: “As Mayor, everything I do is to fight for a better future for the people of Lincolnshire.

“I ensured today’s meetings were conciliatory. We need central government funding to deliver my ambitions for Greater Lincolnshire. I discussed my plans and asks for the county with the Prime Minister including transport and infrastructure needs, investment in the often left behind coastal communities and my plans to upskill our economy.

“I discussed powering AI, Defence and Security to form a global-leading cluster, and investing in Agri-Tech to feed the nation and create more jobs and opportunities across the county. I also plan to work with colleges, to train more plumbers, builders, plasterers and others trades where there is high demand but short supply.”