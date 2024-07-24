New MP defends controversial newspaper column about Boston written by journalist partner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boston’s new MP Richard Tice has defended a controversial column about the town written by his partner, journalist Isabel Oakeshott, published by a national newspaper.

The comment piece has been carried by the Telegraph, appearing online with the headline ‘Boston’s unskilled migrants are proof that the benefits of Brexit have been squandered’.

In the column, Miss Oakeshott says Boston is ‘getting poorer and more dangerous, amid an extraordinary influx of unskilled migrants’.

Exploring this point, she covers such areas as integration, the benefits system, crime, and fear of crime – particularly in the town centre, which she describes as a ‘no-go area after dark’.

New Boston and Skegness MP Richard Tice with partner and journalist Isabel Oakeshott. Photo: Ben McMillan

The piece has attracted some opposition on social media for its depiction of Boston and its migrant population.

Among those defending it, though, was Mr Tice, Miss Oakeshott’s partner.

Speaking to the Standard yesterday (Tuesday), the Reform UK member said he was ‘110 per cent’ behind the column.

“It may be uncomfortable for some people, but the vast majority of constituents are fuming about what is going on in the town centre,” he said.

He said following the publication of the piece he had received ‘huge support from constituents’.

He also defended Miss Oakeshott writing that Boston has an ‘unfortunate reputation as the “murder capital of England”,’ saying he wanted police to ‘realise there is a major problem’ and take action.

In response to the column, Lincolnshire Police said the overarching priorities for the next three months in the Boston area are: Tackling anti-social behaviour in Boston Town Centre and Town East; tackling violence against women and girls in West Street, Boston and tackling youth anti-social behaviour in Wrangle and Old Leake.

It made reference to Operation Nivada, which targets the sale of illicit goods in the town.

It also spoke of Operation Plotting, which involves using ‘highly visible patrols within hotspot areas to deter crime’, and has also delivered ‘environmental improvements’ in the town.

The force also spoke of the funding secured in collaboration with Boston Borough Council to employ two community rangers, ‘another highly visible asset within the town centre’, it said.