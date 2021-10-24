Nomination date now closed for council by elections

Local by-elections will soon be taking place.

All three by-elections will be contested on November 11 between 7am and 10pm.

These vacancies arose after the resignation of three district councillors. Councillors Nick Byatt and Laura Pearson stood down from the two seats covering Metheringham Ward and Councillor Cara Sandy stood down from the Sleaford Castle Ward.

The candidates for Sleaford Castle Ward: Linda Edwards-Shea (Labour); Ken Fernandes (Independent); Susan Elizabeth Hislop (Liberal Democrat); Steve Mason (Independent); Malcolm John Offer (Conservative).

Candidates for Metheringham Ward: Amelia Anne Bailey (Lincolnshire Independents); Diana Elizabeth Catton (Liberal Democrat); Paul Andrew Edwards-Shea (Labour); Dave Parry (Conservative); Fran Pembery (Conservative); Calvin Joshua Rodgerson (Labour); Mark Richard Williams (Lincolnshire Independents).

These elections will be combined with a by-election for a vacancy in the Castle Ward of Sleaford Town Council, while a by-election for three vacancies on Nocton Parish Council is uncontested.

Town Council Castle Ward candidates are: Susan Elizabeth Hislop (Liberal Democrat); Steve Mason (Independent); Malcolm John Offer (Conservative); Eileen Janet Randall (Labour).