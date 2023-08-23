North Kesteven District Council is well underway with the annual canvass of all households in North Kesteven.It is a legal requirement for the council to carry out this annual canvass, and it helps identify any residents who are not registered to vote so that they can be encouraged to register. You need to be on the electoral register in order to vote.The next scheduled elections will be held in May 2024 for a Police and Crime Commissioner, and a General Election is due to be held by January 2025.It is important you respond to these communications if required to. The council thanked those people who have already responded promptly to the communications that have gone out so far.This is the fourth year the council will be contacting some households by email, where this information has been supplied by electors. Paper forms are being sent until early September where an email address is not held. Personal visits to non-responding households will then take place in the autumn.Electoral Registration Officer Ian Fytche said: “We are asking residents in North Kesteven to keep an eye out for our annual canvass communications, so we can make sure we have the right details on the electoral register. We are contacting over 50,000 households with quick and easy instructions to follow to ensure you are registered and able to have your say at elections.“The communication may be an email or posted form, depending on the information you have supplied, and includes a unique code that allows you to go online to securely check and update your details. This method has worked well in past years. It is secure, it makes it easier for people to respond and register as well as making the system more efficient which saves money for taxpayers.“It is important that everyone who is entitled to vote can do so. Making sure you provide the necessary information when it is needed will ensure the process runs smoothly.”People who have recently moved address are being asked to check the details held for their address. Research indicates that these people are less likely to be registered than those who have lived at the same address for a long time.If you are not currently registered, your name will not appear in the communication you receive. To register to vote, visit the GOV.UK website: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-voteFor more information about the annual canvass and registering to vote, visit the North Kesteven District Council website: www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/annualcanvass