Photo ID will be needed to vote in local elections

Residents are being urged to make sure they are ready to vote in May by checking they have an accepted form of photo ID, without which they cannot vote in this year’s local elections.

For the first time, residents will need to show photographic ID to vote, with accepted forms of ID including a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK, EEA or Commonwealth drivers’ licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card.

Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID will be able to apply for free ID online at www.voter-authority-certificate.service.gov.uk/ or by completing a paper form.

Voters wishing to apply to their council for free ID should first make sure they are registered to vote, which you can do online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Ailsa Irvine, Director of Electoral Administration and Guidance, said: “Anyone voting at a polling station in England this May will need to show photo ID before they can be given their ballot paper.

"It’s important that everyone understands what types of ID they can use, and how to apply for free ID if they need it.

"You can find information about the new requirement and what to expect at the polling station on the Electoral Commission’s website.”

The requirement to show photo ID at the polling station, is a new requirement, introduced by the UK Government’s Elections Act which was passed last year and comes into effect for the first time this May.

Rob Barlow, Returning Officer at East Lindsey District Council, said: “With elections taking place in East Lindsey on May 4, it is important that those who want to vote make sure they have an accepted form of ID.

"It may seem early, but checking now means you will be ready to vote in May.

