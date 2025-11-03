Plan unveiled for new 200-home housing estate at 'gateway to Horncastle' site

Plans have been unveiled for up to 200 homes on a new housing estate at a prime site that is often described as “the gateway to Horncastle”.

The site is a stretch of land, spanning almost 30 acres, or 12 hectares, at Milestone Farm, off the A158 Lincoln Road in the village of Thimbleby.

Sitting in a semi-rural area, it contains, according to planning papers, “commercial horticultural land associated with the adjacent plant nursery of W. Crowder and Sons Ltd and Horncastle Garden Centre”.

A planning application has been received by East Lindsey District Council, requesting outline permission for “the erection of up to 200 dwellings, the demolition of existing farm buildings and the provision of access, a children’s play area, public open space, landscaping and biodiversity enhancements”.

The site is off the A158 Lincoln Road in Thimbleby, Horncastle, close to the plant nursery of W. Crowder and Sons Ltd. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

The proposal has been submitted by the Leeds-based consultancy company, Adas Land and Development, which helps clients with residential and commercial development, project management and environmental planning.

Adas has compiled a lengthy planning statement, which says the Horncastle development would feature a mix of housing types, of which 30 per cent would be classed as affordable.

They would be energy-efficient, with electric vehicle (EV) charging points and sustainable drainage systems. The whole estate would feature green spaces, rainwater harvesting and pathways for pedestrians and cyclists. Trees would be retained where possible and new habitats would be created.

The statements says: “This development aims to address the pressing need for additional housing in the area, while thoughtfully integrating with its surroundings.

Planning papers say the site for housing is on "commercial horticultural land associated with the adjacent Horncastle Garden Centre" (pictured). (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

"The design draws inspiration from the local rural character, offering a blend of high-quality homes alongside communal green spaces and supporting infrastructure to enhance community living.”

A larger scheme for up to 500 homes in the same area was proposed back in 2018 but was withdrawn before the council got to make a decision. It is understood this was because of fears surrounding flooding, drainage and highway safety.

Adas says it has already held talks on this proposal with the council’s planning officers, who labelled the site “the gateway to Horncastle”, while a ‘community consultation’ was held earlier this year.

A total of 359 letters were sent out to nearby residents and businesses, explaining the plan, with 68 responses received. And a consultation event was held at the Admiral Rodney Hotel in Horncastle in March, attended by 81 people.

Adas says “feedback highlighted support for a range of key aspects of the proposal”. But numerous comments referred to the potential pressure on local services, such as GPs, schools and car parking, and “notable concerns” were raised about the risk of flooding and increased traffic congestion.

The company stresses that the concerns have been addressed, with a full flood-risk assessment carried out and a transport statement prepared.

An array of documents associated with the plan can be found on the East Lindsey District Council website, where interested residents can also post their comments.

One objection has already been lodged by William Cattell, owner of Hillside House on Lincoln Road, which is close to the development site.

Mr Cattell writes that he is concerned about the impact on the area’s landscape and character. He also has traffic and flooding worries and feels the new homes could “result in a measurable reduction in the market value” of his property “due to the loss of outlook, increased noise and diminished privacy”.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of Monday, January 19 for a decision or recommendation.

THE details of many planning applications can be found in public notices advertised by local and regional newspapers. To catch up on all the latest public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk/

