Plans reveal new Pilgrim Hospital A&E could be more than double the size

An artist's impression of the new larger emergency department at Pilgrim Hospital.

As reported by The Standard, Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the hospital back in 2019 and announced £21.3 million funding for the transformation.

A spokesman for United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) which runs Pilgrim, said: “Lots of work has been taking place behind the scenes since then to finalise a design that not only meets the needs of patients and staff now, but also in the future.”

These plans show how the department will more than double in size and include state-of-the-art innovations and infection prevention control measures.

The plans also reveal the department wil have a much bigger resuscitation zone for the sickest patients, more cubicles to treat patients, and incorporate a separate area dedicated to providing emergency care for the hospital’s youngest patients and their families.

In addition, there will also be more training rooms for staff and provide ‘a much better environment for patients and staff’.

The plans will soon be submitted to Boston Borough Council as part of the planning process. Once planning permission has been granted, the next step will be to get final approval from the Department of Health and Social Care so that work can begin.

ULHT Chief Executive, Andrew Morgan, said: “This is a major milestone in the transformation of the emergency department at Pilgrim hospital.

“It has taken us a while to finalise the plans, but this is because we understand how important it is that we get it right for our patients, their families and our staff.

“We have spoken to all of our colleagues, partner organisations, local groups and our patients as part of this process. This is not only about the care that we provide today, but also for future generations.