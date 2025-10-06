Public event in Louth to explain plan to restructure local councils

An event is to be held in Louth to explain an ambitious proposal to reshape and restructure the county’s local councils.

The councils used Lincolnshire Day last Wednesday (October 1) to promote the proposal, which has been called ‘A Greater Lincolnshire For All’.

The idea is that the current structure of ten councils will be replaced by two unitary authorities, known as Northern Lincolnshire and Southern Lincolnshire.

The northern council would consist of the City Of Lincoln, West Lindsey, North Lincolnshire and North-East Lincolnshire, covering a population of 531,000.

While the southern council would swallow up East Lindsey, Boston Borough, South Holland, South Kesteven and North Kesteven, covering a population of 574,000.

The proposal has been developed by East Lindsey District Council, which oversees Louth and Horncastle, Boston Borough Council and South Holland District Council. They all believe it would be a major boost for businesses.

It is in response to the national government’s keenness to reorganise and simplify local government, erasing many of its layers.

‘A Greater Lincolnshire For All’ has been developed after “significant engagement and feedback with businesses, which will guide economic development under the new model”.

That engagement will continue with a programme of public events taking place in Louth, Boston and Skegness during October. And the first of these is next Monday (October 13) at the Meridian Leisure Centre on Wood Lane in Louth from 7.15 pm to 9.15 pm.

The organisers are telling members of the public: “This event is so you can hear, first hand, from those that are developing the proposals, ask questions of the team directly and provide your input.”

Those behind the proposal feel the new, streamlined system would “back its key industries with targeted business support, workforce development and innovation opportunities”.

It would “invest in transport, freight and digital infrastructure to remove barriers to growth” and “help businesses to operate more efficiently”.

And it would “mean easier access to vital information, faster planning processes and a stronger collective voice for business”.

Coun Craig Leyland, the Conservative leader of East Lindsey District Council who represents the Woodhall Spa ward, said: “We want to make Greater Lincolnshire the best place to do business in the UK.

"Greater Lincolnshire has a mixed economy of both rural and urban across a wide sector of industries. We have the third highest number of agri-businesses in the UK, industry from ports and logistics, energy, defence, manufacturing, tourism and hospitality.

“Our proposed model would ensure we work alongside the combined county authority to improve infrastructure and connectivity, retain local talent and bridge the skills gap.

“A Greater Lincolnshire For All would champion what is best for businesses, large and small, and deliver strategies that create growth opportunities.

“The pledges are our commitment to the whole business community of Greater Lincolnshire, what we will do to support them, create opportunities and ensure the streamlining of local government makes it easier for businesses to grow and attract investment into the region.”

The three councils will be submitting their joint proposal to the government by November 28.