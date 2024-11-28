Reform announces candidate in Greater Lincolnshire mayoral election

Dame Andrea Jenkyns DBE has been announced as the Reform UK candidate in next year's mayoral election for Greater Lincolnshire. Photo: Twitter/Reform UK

Former Conservative MP and Minister of State for Skills Dame Andrea Jenkyns is set to represent Reform UK in next year’s Greater Lincolnshire mayoral election.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a press conference on Thursday (November 28), party leader Nigel Farage confirmed Jenkyns as the candidate for the election, scheduled for May.

Before she ousted Ed Balls to become an MP, Dame Andrea was a Lincolnshire county councillor for the Boston North West division. She lost her seat to UKIP in 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This follows central government’s formal approval of the devolution deal for Greater Lincolnshire in September.

The agreement provides an additional £24 million per year for the region, with the elected mayor serving as a direct link to Westminster.

“I’m incredibly honoured to be chosen to stand as a Reform candidate for the mayor of Greater Lincolnshire,” said the former Minister of State for Skills.

“Everybody knows me as a Yorkshire lass, but I have actually had a footprint since childhood in Greater Lincolnshire,” she added, highlighting she went to primary school in North Lincolnshire and graduated from the University of Lincoln.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To the people of Greater Lincolnshire, in me you have someone who will fight for you. I always do what is right and I always take the common sense approach.”

During the recent General Election, Mrs Jenkyns lost her Leeds South West and Morley seat to Labour’s Mark Sewards.

Although she described the decision to leave the Conservative Party as a difficult one, calling it a party she had “cherished for decades,” she insisted, “the ship is sinking”.

Businessman and Chairman Zia Yusuf opened the conference, highlighting the party’s growth over the past year. He noted that Reform UK has increased its membership from 15,000 to over 100,000 fully paid members and seen its polling rise from 8% to 20%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Mr Farage later described this as “a fraction of what we’re capable of achieving”.

Earlier this month, Jason Stockwood, vice-chairman of Grimsby Town Football Club, was announced as Labour’s candidate for the election.

The Conservatives have narrowed their choice down to six contenders, including North Lincolnshire Council leader Rob Waltham and Police & Crime Commissioner Marc Jones.