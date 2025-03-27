Reform candidate promises to move to Lincolnshire if she becomes mayor
The Reform UK candidate for Greater Lincolnshire Mayor spent large parts of her life in the county but moved away when she was elected as MP for Morley and Outwood in West Yorkshire in 2015.
She currently lives outside of Lincolnshire, and says she will move back full-time if elected.
Speaking at the launch of Reform UK’s mayoral election campaign, Ms Jenkyns described claims that she doesn’t have a strong enough connection to Lincolnshire as ‘disingenuous’.
Conservative candidate Rob Waltham has criticised the fact she doesn’t have a permanent residence in the county in his campaign leaflets.
Ms Jenkyns hit back at this during her campaign launch when party leader Nigel Farage came to show his support.
“The Tory candidate has been disingenuous on this subject,” she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
“I was born in Beverley and moved here when I was seven years old. I have lived in New Holland, East Halton and Healing, gone to Grimsby college and University of Lincoln, and been a councillor for Boston.
“I moved away in 2015 when I won the seat off Ed Balls. How dare [Rob Waltham] say that.
“I have got a place I rent, but I have a son with special needs, and any parent wouldn’t pull their child out of school until they know if they’ve won.
“If I win on May 1, I will move here full time.”
She used the launch to pitch herself as a “disruptor” who would look to cut local government waste and fight government Net Zero plans which harmed Lincolnshire’s countryside.
Ms Jenkyns complained that the mayor wouldn’t have as wide powers as other devolved areas, describing the role as a “glorified committee chairman” initially.
The other candidates for mayor are Jason Stockwood (Lab) and Marianne Overton (Ind). The Local Democracy Reporting Service will be publishing features on all candidates in the run-up to the election.
