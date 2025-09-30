Reform tipped to sweep Lincolnshire at next General Election

All to play for at the next general election in Lincolnshire.

All seven of Lincolnshire’s parliamentary seats would be won by Reform UK if a General Election was held today, a poll has predicted.

The comprehensive poll by YouGov puts Nigel Farage’s party on track to win the overall election, although it would fall just short of a majority for government.

This would mean the defeat of long-time Lincolnshire incumbents like Sir Edward Leigh and Sir John Hayes (both Conservative), should they stand for re-election.

Lincoln would also fall to Reform with Labour’s Hamish Falconer, who was elected last year, being ousted.

Reform says it shows the county wants change, but both the Tories and Labour say it’s too early to predict how power will swing.

Boston & Skegness MP Richard Tice would comfortably hold onto his seat, according to the poll.

He said: “The poll reflects the reality that the county and the country wants Reform. Labour are bankrupting Britain.”

Labour MP Hamish Falconer told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “There’s a long while until the next General Election, and polls are always a snapshot.

“My sense is it’s close – that’s honestly my instinct. The good people of Lincoln put their trust in me, but I recognise that’s changed recently.

“I will do my best to show I’m the best candidate for Lincoln at the next General Election, and there will be both good and bad polls in between.”

Councillor Richard Davies, who leads the Conservative group on Lincolnshire County Council, also said it was too early to tell.

“The next election is a long way away. A week’s a long time in politics – well a year is an age.

“We are in a challenging situation as a party, but we’re feeling very positive.

“A lot of people have seen Reform in action and don’t like what they’ve seen. It’s all to play for.

“People are looking for an authentic voice that isn’t controlled from Clacton or Dubai.”

YouGov asked 13,000 people how they would vote as part of the model.

It found that Reform would likely lead with 311 seats, followed by Labour on 114, Liberal Democrats on 78 and Conservatives in fourth place with 45.