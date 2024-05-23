Reform UK leader to contest Boston and Skegness seat in July 4 general election

Reform UK leader Richard Tice, speaking in Peterborough in 2019.

The leader of the Reform UK Richard Tice has announced he will be vying for the Boston and Skegness seat in the upcoming general election.

Reform UK will be chasing its first win in the polls on July 4.

Formerly known as the Brexit Party, it got its first MP in March when Conservative member Lee Anderson defected to the party.

The group – of which Nigel Farage is an honorary president – did not contest the Boston and Skegness seat in the 2019 December general election.

Four-and-a-half years ago, Matt Warman secured 31,963 votes for the Tory party, more than 25,000 than his nearest rival, Labour’s Ben Cook.

Mr Warman has announced he will be standing again.

Also announced for the Boston and Skegness seat is David Dickason for the English Democrats.

It is not the first time a high-profile political figure has run for a seat in the Boston and Skegness constituency.