Reform UK leaders confident complaint against mayoral candidate will be dismissed

Reform UK leaders say a complaint against mayor candidate Dame Andrea Jenkyns is ‘vexatious and politically motivated’ – and they are confident it will be dismissed.

Ms Jenkyns is due to face a hearing on Friday (April 25) – just six days before voters go to the polls – amid a row over whether she is eligible to stand. National media reports suggested that the complaint centres on allegations that Ms Jenkyns’ main residence is in Yorkshire, where she was previously an MP – but Reform is confident that this process will not stop her being the party’s candidate. A Reform UK spokesperson said they understood a “vexatious and politically motivated complaint” has been made “in an attempt to deprive the people of Lincolnshire the chance to vote for a Reform UK candidate. We are confident that this complaint will be dismissed.” Ms Jenkyns has previously explained to the Local Democracy Reporting service about her Lincolnshire property that: “I have got a place I rent, but I have a son with special needs, and any parent wouldn’t pull their child out of school until they know if they’ve won. “If I win on May 1, I will move here full time.”