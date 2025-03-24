Reform UK names new candidate for Louth North after previous contender pleads guilty to fraud

Nick Hastings will be standing in Louth North in the forthcoming Lincolnshire County Council elections this May. Photo: Reform UK

Reform UK has named Nick Hastings as its new candidate for Louth North in the forthcoming Lincolnshire County Council elections after the previous candidate stood down after admitting defrauding a charity

Mr Hastings will stand for the party on Thursday, May 1, the same day as the Greater Lincolnshire mayoral election.

In a post on Facebook, the Louth & Horncastle Reform UK branch stated: “We are so thrilled to have him on board.”

Dan Turner had been due to contest the seat but withdrew earlier this week after pleading guilty to fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position at Boston Magistrates’ Court.

The 39-year-old was a manager at the Meridale Youth & Community Centre in Sutton-on-Sea, where trustees said he had defrauded the charity of more than £28,600.

In a statement, Meridale Trustees said: “Turner’s actions significantly deprived The Meridale Organisation of funds.

“This financial loss has delayed or curtailed projects and activities of direct benefit to the community of Sutton-on-Sea, Trusthorpe, and Mablethorpe.

“Meridale Trustees are determined to mitigate this through robust pursuit of compensation via the Proceeds of Crime legislation. Trustees remain united in their determination to advance the objectives of bringing people together and providing social, cultural, recreational, and educational facilities for the community.

“We are very fortunate to have a community that values this, evidenced by the fantastic support given to Meridale for sixty years. Together, and with justice finally delivered, Meridale will go from strength to strength.”

Turner, from Horncastle, is due to be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on a date yet to be fixed.