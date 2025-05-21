Shadow Executive Team for Lincolnshire County Council Conservative Group announced

Coun Richard Davies.

Coun Richard Davies, new Leader of the Conservative Group on Lincolnshire County Council, has announced the formation of the group’s official Shadow Executive team.

With the Conservative group being reduced to 14 members in the recent local elections and losing control of the council to Reform UK, Coun Richard Davies announced his Shadow Executive Team to scrutinise the decisions of the new administration, while also developing “a strong and forward-looking policy platform” in preparation for future local elections.

Members of the Shadow Executive will actively participate in relevant scrutiny committees and undertake further work to hold the administration accountable for its actions.

Commenting on the formation of the Shadow Executive, Coun Davies said: “While our numbers may be smaller, we remain by far the most experienced group of councillors on Lincolnshire County Council. Our team brings together a wide range of professional backgrounds, and we understand what it takes to run a strong and effective authority.

"This Shadow Executive is more than just an opposition team — it’s the team I intend to lead into the next election to win back control of this council.”

The Shadow Executive team is as follows:

- Coun Lindsey Cawrey – Deputy Leader of the Opposition; Shadow Executive Member for Children’s Services and Culture

- Coun Charlotte Vernon – Shadow Executive Member for Highways and Transport

- Coun Thomas Dyer – Shadow Executive Member for Growth and Corporate Property

- Coun Sue Woolley – Shadow Executive Member for Health and NHS Liaison

- Coun Paul Martin – Shadow Executive Member for Flood, Water and Environment

- Coun Jackie Brockway – Shadow Executive Member for Community Safety

- Coun Martin Hill – Shadow Executive Member for Resources

- Coun Gary Taylor – Shadow Executive Member for Waste and Trading Standards

- Coun Kelham Cooke – Shadow Executive Member for Adult Social Care