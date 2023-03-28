Register
Sir Edward Leigh MP meets with PM over Scampton plans

Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh met with the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday following the latest rumours about RAF Scampton hosting more than 1,500 asylum seekers on the base.

By Daniel Jaines
Published 28th Mar 2023, 07:54 BST
Sir Edward said: “We want to know exactly what’s happening this week on the base, because we’ve been told no decision has been taken, yet we understand work has been done on the fence.”

Sir Edward said he had led delegations to government and made clear to the Home Secretary and the Minister for Immigration that housing asylum seekers on the site would put at risk a potential £300 million investment from developers.

He added: “He [The PM] gave me all the time I needed and listened very carefully.

"I made forcibly all the arguments on RAF Scampton including heritage and regeneration. I urged him to delay until a full impact assessment has been completed. He could not commit.”

A petition against the government’s plans to house 1,500 asylum seekers on the site, potentially in porta-cabin style accommodation on the run way, has nearly reached 50,000 signatures.

Over the weekend, West Lindsey District Council announced it was looking to list the site’s Officers’ Mess building as a heritage asset.

Residents have reported, without photos, several incidents of potential work on the site, or worker activity there, however, when our correspondent has visited the site, nothing has yet been seen.

The Home Office has been contacted for comment on Mr Leigh’s latest statement.

