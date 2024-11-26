The six Conservatives hoping to become Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire. Photo: Facebook/LDRS

Six Conservative politicians are in contention to be their party’s candidate for the Greater Lincolnshire mayoral election next May – while Labour’s candidate has also been revealed.

From the county’s current police and crime commissioner to ex-MPs, each Tory contender brings experience from different parts of Lincolnshire, but only one will secure the nomination.

The devolution deal for Greater Lincolnshire was approved by central government in September after being delayed by July’s General Election.

The agreement promises an additional £24 million for the region, with an elected mayor serving as the direct link to Westminster.

A new combined mayoral authority will also be established as part of the process, with Lincolnshire County Council, North Lincolnshire Council, and North East Lincolnshire Council serving as constituent members, each having three representatives on the board.

Lincolnshire’s seven district councils will hold non-constituent status, collectively sharing four seats on the authority.

Jason Stockwood, vice-chairman of Grimsby Town Football Club, has been announced as Labour’s candidate for next year’s election. He served as the club’s chairman for three years before transitioning to the vice-chair role in May.

The Conservatives are set to narrow their choices to three finalists, who will attend a private hustings in December to determine the party’s candidate.

Here are the six contenders vying for the Conservative nomination for next year’s election:

Former Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire County Council leader Ben Bradley has confirmed he is in the running to become the Conservative candidate in next year’s election. Speculation about his intentions began circulating in October.

As reported by Nottinghamshire Live, the former MP has now confirmed his intention to run, stating: “My name is in the hat.

“I’d love to be selected by Conservative members as their candidate, but that’s not my decision, so I look forward to that process playing out over the coming weeks.”

He added: “What people might not know is that my family is originally from Bourne and, before my wife and I lived in Nottinghamshire, we lived and worked in Grantham.

“That’s actually where I first became involved in politics. We now live right on the Lincolnshire border, I play hockey in Lincoln, my business is based in Lincoln.

“So there are lots of connections there that people might not have been aware of. I’m already involved in some major projects that will impact on the county, like STEP Fusion for example, and I think with my experience I could add real value to the local area, local economy and communities.”

Marc Jones

Fresh from being re-elected in May for a third term as Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Marc Jones has also reportedly joined the race.

Mr Jones was approached for comment but did not respond.

Hugo Marfleet

Lincolnshire county councillor for Louth Wolds and local farmer Hugo Marfleet is also among the contenders.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service from Immingham Docks, he outlined his vision to strengthen connections across Greater Lincolnshire and pledged to dedicate himself fully to the mayoral role if selected.

“You can’t do the two jobs. The role will become my main focus without a shadow of a doubt. It’s a huge opportunity to connect Greater Lincolnshire and connect the communities with businesses.

“Throughout my life I’ve been involved with leadership, whether it’s in the council or the food industry. Leadership is about being honest and actually taking the lead and setting an example.

“I haven’t come from an MP background, but that doesn’t concern me. The people in this country have lost a lot of faith in the political system. They want human beings; they don’t just want fluffiness. They want someone who is actually going to do something, and that’s what I’m about.”

He continued: “I have great knowledge of Lincolnshire and farming. I speak to people, and I understand their needs.”

Karl McCartney

After losing his seat to Labour’s Hamish Falconer in July, former Lincoln MP Karl McCartney is also vying for the role.

“I have let Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) and those managing the process know that I am intending to apply to be our local Greater Lincolnshire Mayoral Candidate ahead of the election in May 2025,” he stated.

“Should I be successfully chosen as the Conservative Candidate, I would campaign the length and breadth of our county alongside my county council candidate colleagues through to May next year.

“As the Mayor, I could build on my extensive links with local and national government, businesses and third sector bodies, and replicate my proven track record in delivering a range of benefits for Lincoln and Lincolnshire over the last 14-plus years.

“My plans for future prosperity, economic growth and transport infrastructure improvements for Greater Lincolnshire will be a positive reason for the diverse electorate across our historic county to once again support Conservative candidates.”

Rob Waltham

Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, Rob Waltham, is also reportedly hoping to become the first-ever Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire.

He stated: “Many residents from across Lincolnshire have been in touch asking me stand to be Mayor and it will be for them to decide who the best person for the job is.

“I would like to think I bring proven leadership and a strong vision. As the leader of one of England’s highest performing local authorities, I’ve delivered outstanding results, improving lives and protecting communities from inappropriate development.

“The creation of a Mayor for Lincolnshire is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to secure better paid jobs, improve travel times, and create a brighter future for our children and young people.

“My strong track record includes protecting our natural habits and green spaces while driving sustainable economic growth. I will ensure that the substantial funding coming to Lincolnshire is managed responsibly and that every penny delivers improved outcomes for all.

“With a focus on opportunity and sustainability, my plan for Greater Lincolnshire means everyone will thrive further.”

Matt Warman

Former MP for Boston and Skegness, Matt Warman, was the first to officially announce his bid to become the Conservative candidate in next year’s election. In the July General Election, he lost his seat to Reform UK’s Richard Tice.

“In May, people across Greater Lincolnshire will elect a new mayor,” he wrote on Facebook.

“One million people across our area will choose one person to fight to provide better opportunities for you and your family. They will need to promote economic growth, grow tourism, improve transport, skill up the workforce, fight flooding, and much more. And it will be one person – working with councils and MPs – responsible for speaking up for all of Greater Lincolnshire in Westminster, securing money from the government and attracting investment from businesses all over the world.

“As a Member of Parliament, I’ve successfully delivered over the last nine years for people right across Lincolnshire, securing Boston’s flood barrier and helping deliver Lincoln’s medical school. As a government minister I’ve been at the forefront of rolling out better broadband here in Lincolnshire – but there’s still more to do.”