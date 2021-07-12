Skegness councillors have 'important' agenda items to discuss after cancellation of last week's meeting

Skegness Town Council will meet at Tower Gardens Pavilion.

Fourteen councillors out of 21 turned up for last Wednesday's meeting, which clashed with the Euro 2020 semi-finals and would have been the first full council meeting to be held in the new hall at the Tower Gardens Pavilion since the start of the pandemic.

The lengthy agenda includes approval of the neighbourhood development plan, urgent consideration of changes to enable Cafe Dansant to operate efficiently and a motion to put a flagpole on the building to fly the Union flag.

Deputy Mayor Coun Billy Brookes has also put forward a motion to find the true cost of grass cutting in the town and councillors will also discuss what action to take regarding trespassers in Tower Gardens.

The motion to postpone last week's meeting was proposed by deputy Mayor Coun Billy Brookes and carried by eight votes to six.

Town clerk Steve Larner told the Standard the deferment went ahead in spite of him explaining there were "important" matters on the agenda that he needed a decision on to move forward, such as staffing at the council's cafe and trespassers on council land.

However, it was agreed to hold the meeting this Wednesday, after the Planning Committee at 7.30pm.

On this occasion members of the public and other contributors will not be invited to the Tower Gardens Pavilion.

Kate Ford, deputy town clerk, explained: “Due to this being the first face-to-face meeting since the pandemic we are trying to keep the numbers to a minimum so are not inviting representatives from the church and police on this occasion.“