Sleaford and North Hykeham MP backs former Lincolnshire colleague Matt Warman for new mayoral role

Dr Caroline Johnson is backing Matt Warman for Mayor.

Dr Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham and Shadow Minister for Health and Social Care, has given her support to former Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman in the Conservative selection to contest the newly created position of Mayor for Greater Lincolnshire.

Conservative Mr Warman lost his Boston and Skegness seat to Reform’s Richard Tice in the May general election.

Announcing her decision, Dr Johnson said: “Lincolnshire needs a mayor who is a local champion - attracting the investment we deserve from government and from business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The mayor will play a crucial role in Westminster, in our great county and across the country - I know Matt will stand up for what is best for Greater Lincolnshire, and that he will work with our local councils to make sure that we can deliver homes where we need them, support our rural economy, protect the countryside, and promote regeneration.

"He has the track record of delivery at local and national level that we need to succeed.”

Dr Johnson is the second of Lincolnshire’s MPs to publicly declare for Matt Warman in the Conservative selection race following Victoria Atkins MP in backing Matt.

Welcoming their support Mr Warman said: “Our three upper tier councils voted for this devolution deal because it puts power and accountability back where it should be – locally, in the hands of a representative elected by the people of Greater Lincolnshire. The devolution deal delivers £24 million per annum for 30 years to invest in infrastructure and skills development, with a multi-year transport budget offering greater flexibility to spend the money on local priorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Funding for adult education will also be devolved meaning we can prioritise spending on what the people and businesses of Greater Lincolnshire need rather than national priorities.

"This is a great start, but we need a strong voice who knows how Government works to continue making the case for Greater Lincolnshire nationally and internationally and drive even more investment into our county to unlock its full potential. I am proud of my strong track record of delivery for Lincolnshire and want to use my experience as a government minister to continue to drive Lincolnshire forward.”

Although, there is no clear timeline yet for when nominees will be shortlisted, potential candidates are said to include Mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke (Conservative), Leader of Lincolnshire County Council Coun Martin Hill (Conservative), North Lincolnshire Council leader Rob Waltham, former Lincoln MP Karen Lee (Labour), leader of the Lincolnshire Independents Marianne Overton and former Liberal Democrat MP candidate Ross Pepper.