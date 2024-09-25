Sleaford and North Hykeham MP backs former Lincolnshire colleague Matt Warman for new mayoral role
Conservative Mr Warman lost his Boston and Skegness seat to Reform’s Richard Tice in the May general election.
Announcing her decision, Dr Johnson said: “Lincolnshire needs a mayor who is a local champion - attracting the investment we deserve from government and from business.
"The mayor will play a crucial role in Westminster, in our great county and across the country - I know Matt will stand up for what is best for Greater Lincolnshire, and that he will work with our local councils to make sure that we can deliver homes where we need them, support our rural economy, protect the countryside, and promote regeneration.
"He has the track record of delivery at local and national level that we need to succeed.”
Dr Johnson is the second of Lincolnshire’s MPs to publicly declare for Matt Warman in the Conservative selection race following Victoria Atkins MP in backing Matt.
Welcoming their support Mr Warman said: “Our three upper tier councils voted for this devolution deal because it puts power and accountability back where it should be – locally, in the hands of a representative elected by the people of Greater Lincolnshire. The devolution deal delivers £24 million per annum for 30 years to invest in infrastructure and skills development, with a multi-year transport budget offering greater flexibility to spend the money on local priorities.
"Funding for adult education will also be devolved meaning we can prioritise spending on what the people and businesses of Greater Lincolnshire need rather than national priorities.
"This is a great start, but we need a strong voice who knows how Government works to continue making the case for Greater Lincolnshire nationally and internationally and drive even more investment into our county to unlock its full potential. I am proud of my strong track record of delivery for Lincolnshire and want to use my experience as a government minister to continue to drive Lincolnshire forward.”
Although, there is no clear timeline yet for when nominees will be shortlisted, potential candidates are said to include Mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke (Conservative), Leader of Lincolnshire County Council Coun Martin Hill (Conservative), North Lincolnshire Council leader Rob Waltham, former Lincoln MP Karen Lee (Labour), leader of the Lincolnshire Independents Marianne Overton and former Liberal Democrat MP candidate Ross Pepper.
