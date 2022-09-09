Sleaford MP appointed as a junior health minister in reshuffle

Dr Caroline Johnson.

The Queen approved the appointments by Liz Truss on Wednesday before the announcement of her ill health.

Downing Street announced a series of junior government posts had been filled.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday, September 7, the Queen approved the following appointments to take effect today (Thursday),” a No 10 statement said.

Dr Caroline Johnson MP was named as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department of Health and Social Care.

Dr Johnson is a consultant paediatrician and continued to do shifts where needed at her hospital in Peterborough, working around her Parliamentary role, as well as helping out to do Covid vaccinations during the pandemic.