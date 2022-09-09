Sleaford MP appointed as a junior health minister in reshuffle
Number 10 has announced further junior ministerial appointments amid the new Prime Minister’s cabinet reshuffle and Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Dr Caroline Johnson is among them.
The Queen approved the appointments by Liz Truss on Wednesday before the announcement of her ill health.
Downing Street announced a series of junior government posts had been filled.
On Wednesday, September 7, the Queen approved the following appointments to take effect today (Thursday),” a No 10 statement said.
Dr Caroline Johnson MP was named as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department of Health and Social Care.
Dr Johnson is a consultant paediatrician and continued to do shifts where needed at her hospital in Peterborough, working around her Parliamentary role, as well as helping out to do Covid vaccinations during the pandemic.
It is unclear whether her new ministerial role will be seen as a conflict of interest, being an employee of the NHS too.