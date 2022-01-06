Sleaford MP calls upon Prime Minister to do more to ease energy price pressure on households

Dr Caroline Johnson pressed PM Boris Johnson for more help on energy and fuel costs.

Taking questions on Wednesday, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson was challenged on the rising cost of living and asked how he could do more to help by Dr Caroline Johnson Conservative member for Sleaford and North Hykeham.

Dr Johnson said: “Many of my constituents have contacted me with their concerns about rising utility bills and the high cost of fuel for their cars.

“People in rural constituencies such as Sleaford and North Hykeham are particularly affected by this, because rural areas are colder in the winter, many homes are not on the gas grid, rural people are much more reliant on their cars, and public services are very much further from home.

“I therefore ask my right honourable Friend what more he can do, particularly in rural communities, to ensure that my constituents have a reliable and affordable source of energy and fuel.”

Mr Johnson agreed it was a very important consideration as they try to abate the increases in the costs of gas and of energy. He said: “For people in rural constituencies such as her own, it will be important that we have frozen fuel duty for the twelfth year in a row, that the energy price cap itself remains in place, and that we are doing everything we can to help people with the energy efficiency of their homes.