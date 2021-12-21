Sleaford MP presents Christmas card by local pupil to Prime Minister

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was impressed with Dr Caroline Johnson's card design by school pupil Emily, from Ancaster. EMN-211221-154001001

Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Dr Caroline Johnson had invited school children to submit their designs for her to choose one to send out from her office as her annual Christmas card this year.

Dr Johnson selected the entry by Emily from Ancaster as the winning submission.

Emily’s winning design featured a festive snowy scene outside the Houses of Parliament with Santa’s sleigh and reindeers flying overhead.

Emily with her winning card design, signed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and MP Dr Caroline Johnson. EMN-211221-153950001

The first card was hand delivered by Dr Johnson to the Prime Minister Boris Johnson himself, who was very impressed with the design and signed the card to return to Emily herself.

The other cards, which have Emily’s name printed on the back, will be sent to other MPs, school headteachers and residents across Dr Johnson’s constituency.

Commenting, Dr Johnson said: “Well done to Emily who was the winner of my Christmas card competition this year. She designed a beautiful festive scene outside the Houses of Parliament, and, like the Prime Minister, I was impressed by the level of detail in her drawing.