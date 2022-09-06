Sleaford MP's message to new PM

Dr Johnson had initially got behind Kemi Badenoch before declaring for Liz Truss when the contest reduced to a two-horse race against Rishi Sunak.

She told The Standard: “I look forward to working with Liz and uniting behind her Government as we deliver for the British people. I know that Liz will get straight to work in tackling the important issues, including the rising cost of living and standing up to Putin in Ukraine.”

Dr Johnson has also been promoting her next Senior Citizens Fair, on Friday September 9 from 2-4pm at The Source in Sleaford.

She said: “Everyone is invited to come along and meet local organisations, service providers and clubs who will be on hand to discuss how they can help you and inform you about ways you can get involved in the local community.”

It is free admission, with donations for refreshments given to LIVES, a local charity who provide emergency care in critical situations across Lincolnshire.

She is also offering a free tour of the Houses of Parliament with the chance to ask questions about your chosen issues afterwards on Monday September 19.To book email [email protected], including your full postal address, to receive a booking form.