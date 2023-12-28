Sleaford pupil's winning Christmas card is presented to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

A primary school pupil who won a competition to design her MP’s Christmas card has had her design presented to the Prime Minister.

Dr Caroline Johnson with card design winner Evelyn at William Alvey School.

Dr Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, asked local primary school pupils to submit designs for the front of her annual Christmas card.

From more than 250 designs submitted by pupils, Evelyn from William Alvey C of E Primary School was selected as the winner of the competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her design featured a colourful, snowy scene of Sleaford, with Santa and his reindeer flying above.

Dr Caroline Johnson with Tallulah from Metheringham School.

The four runners up, whose designs are displayed on the back of the card, included Charlotte from Leadenham C of E Primary School, Tallulah from Metheringham Primary School as well as Charlotte from Caythorpe Primary School and Selena of Kirkby la Thorpe Primary School. The card was given to the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, who loved the wonderful design and signed and returned the card to Evelyn.

Copies of the cards have been sent to other MPs, headteachers, leaders of local organisations and residents across the constituency on behalf of Dr Johnson.

Dr Johnson congratulated Evelyn. She said: “She designed a colourful snowy scene, and, like the Prime Minister, I was impressed by her drawing and imagination for the design.

“I would like to thank every pupil who has taken part in my annual Christmas card competition for 2023.