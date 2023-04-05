Candidates have been announced that will be contesting wards on South Kesteven District Council, representing a number of Sleaford area villages at the local elections in may.

SKDC

Communities such as Billingborough, Caythorpe, Ancaster and Fulbeck are served by SKDC members and will get the chance to choose on May 4.

Voters will need photo ID to vote in person on May 4, although there is a range of options.

Those who do not have any of the photo ID documents listed and would like to vote at their polling station, can obtain a free Voter Authority Certificate from SKDC - full details here: http://www.southkesteven.gov.uk/voterID

Accepted forms of ID to vote.

Here are the candidates nominated for following SKDC wards in the Sleaford area:

Aveland (one seat) –

- James Robert Brown (Liberal Democrats)

- Richard Adrian Dixon-Warren (The Conservative Party Candidate)

- Mike Rudkin (Reform UK)

Lincrest (one seat) –

- Sarah Joan Trotter (The Conservative Party Candidate)

(Seat is uncontested).

Loveden Heath (one seat) –

- Penny Milnes (Independent)

- Judith Rebecca Sharman (The Conservative Party Candidate)

Peascliffe & Ridgeway (two seats) –

- Nick Johnson (Independent)

- John Hadden Millar (Green Party)

- Vee Ridgley (Independent)

- Peter Francis Howard Stephens (Conservative Party Candidate)

- Ian Stokes (Conservative Party Candidate)

- Keith Richard White (Labour Party)

Toller (one seat) –

- Chris Clark (Lincolnshire Independents)

- Amanda Gee (Reform UK)

- Alexander Leslie Mitchell (Social Democratic Party)

- Murray Frank Turner (Liberal Democrats)

