Lincolnshire Police.

Lincolnshire’s police and crime commissioner says it would be “nonsense” for national leaders to ignore our county’s poor funding deal when considering a “major shake-up” of the force.

Conservative Marc Jones, who was re-elected for a third term as Lincolnshire’s commissioner in May, has responded to Gavin Stephens, chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, who highlighted the need to “transform policing”.

In an article for The Guardian, Mr Stephens criticised inconsistencies across forces, stating: “We are wasting valuable time and money by doing things in 43 different ways.

“Police forces all struggle with the same issues and spend time and money on finding individual solutions. We need to do it once, and well, for all.”

He added: “Along with other police leaders, I have had positive discussions with the home secretary and policing minister on our joint commitment to transform policing so that we better equip our forces to keep communities safe for the next 60 years. This is a time to unite so we can deliver a new era of policing.”

While Mr Jones agreed with elements of Mr Stephens’ argument, he pointed out that it overlooks a critical issue: the disparity in funding across forces.

“Here in Lincolnshire, the funding we receive is the lowest in the UK at just £196 per head – compared to £246 in Humberside and £221 in Norfolk.”

Earlier this month, Mr. Jones raised concerns over a potential £17 million-plus funding shortfall, exacerbated by the National Insurance increase announced in the Autumn Budget, alongside a pay award costing an additional £5 million.

Lincolnshire Police Chief Paul Gibson has also warned of significant financial pressures, stating the force could face a £57 million deficit over the next three years if it continues “in its current guise.”

“If Lincolnshire received the same per head funding as Humberside it would bring in an additional £38m, or Norfolk an extra £19m – completely removing the shortfall we are facing of around £17m,” continued the Lincolnshire PCC.

“Mr Stephens’ previous force in Surrey receives £236 per head. He has said that as a victim of crime, you face a different level of service from one area of the country to another, and this cannot be right – and I couldn’t agree more.

“However not to acknowledge that this disparity is driven largely by money is a total nonsense.

“If Mr Stephens and the government want to remove disparity it is simple – start by giving every force a fair level of funding.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has announced a new body to co-ordinate specialist policing areas such as forensics, IT, drones and helicopters.

The body would support on deploying new technologies and joint purchasing of policing equipment such as vehicles.

She also told the BBC there would also need to be better monitoring of police performance in a clear framework.

The government also plans to boost street policing as central funding for police forces would go up next year by around £500m, including a £260m boost to core funding. Forces are also funded locally through council tax.