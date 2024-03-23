An external image of the Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth.

It has been announced today (Saturday) that the DCMS has unveiled a £60 million support fund for swimming pools across England, including 38 pools here in the East Midlands which will be benefitting from a share of more than £8million .

One of these pools in East Lindsey set to receive a sum from the fund is Louth’s Meridian Leisure Centre and Wood Lane Playing Fields, which are set to benefit from £591,173 for the purchase of Photo Voltaic (PV) panels and variable speed fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jubilee Park Woodhall Spa Ltd is to receive £57,258 from the National Lottery (Sport England), and Wragby Swimming Pool will also benefit from £59,023, of which both facilities will use the fund to purchase new pool covers and photo voltaic (PV) panels.

Sports Minister Stuart Andrew said: “We are sticking to our plan to get millions more people active by 2030, because we know that active people are fitter, happier and healthier.

“Millions of people swim every year in England, but increased energy costs mean some pools are struggling financially.

“This further £60 million of support from the Government and Sport England will ensure hundreds of swimming pools can lower their operating costs in the long run, and continue to provide an important service for communities across the country.”