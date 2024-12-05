The big issues the new Mayor of Lincolnshire will have to deal with

Challenges ahead for whoever becomes the new Mayor of Lincolnshire. Photo: AH

There will be no shortage of jobs on the desk of the first Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire when they assume office in May.

He or she will have plenty of issues clamouring for a slice of their £24m annual budget, from the roads to new homes.

The new mayoral authority will unite Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire for the first time, devolving a broad range of powers from Westminster to the local area.

The race is starting to heat up, with parties choosing their candidates.

Jason Stockwood, the former chair of Grimsby Town Football Club will stand for Labour.

Former Conservative minister Andrea Jenkyns has been announced as the Reform candidate.

The Conservatives were whittling down a six-person shortlist, which is comprised of Ben Bradley, Karl McCartney, Marc Jones, Hugo Marfleet, Rob Waltham and Matt Warman, but Marc Jones has announced he is stepping back to concentrate on his battle for fairer funding for the police force. The final Tory candidate will be chosen on Saturday, December 7.

The Liberal Democrats have also indicated they will announce a candidate in the New Year.

Each candidate would bring their own priorities and ideas to the role, but there are certain issues that must be tackled, regardless of who is the victor.

Fixing the roads and getting them built

For a large rural county like Lincolnshire, getting around can be a challenge.

The North Hykeham Relief Road is currently stuck in limbo, awaiting final confirmation of government funding.

The new mayor will need to make getting that approval a priority, bringing business into the city and making it easier for residents to get around.

Many of the county’s rural roads are in need of some TLC after what councils claim is years of underinvestment by the government.

Lincolnshire’s public transport has also lagged behind other counties, and the mayor will need to ensure those in more remote areas can get to their nearest town easily.

Setting out an economic vision

There are certain areas where Lincolnshire excels. It has become the breadbasket of the UK thanks to rich farmland and a thriving seafood industry in North East Lincolnshire.

It also has a healthy defence sector thanks to its historic links with the RAF.

The question facing the new mayor will whether to double down on these areas, or try to diversify into new sectors.

Grimsby’s port was once the world capital for fishing, while Scunthorpe was built on the back of steel – both industries which are facing huge challenges in the modern age.

Part of the rationale for a mayor is it would give the whole region a joined-up economic strategy, and a single figurehead to promote it as a great place for business.

Getting homes built

Housing is top of the agenda for the new Labour government, which is aiming to get 1.5m new homes built this Parliament.

Although the Mayor won’t be able to grant planning permission, they can provide incentives for developers to get the ball rolling.

Since Claire Ward was elected as the neighbouring East Midlands Mayor, she has awarded councils large sums to help development on disused brownfield sites.

That could well be an attractive option to build more homes in Greater Lincolnshire without encroaching into open countryside.

The future of energy

Promoting the goal of net zero carbon emissions is one of the main pillars of the mayor’s job – but exactly how to do that isn’t spelt out.

The county’s flat, open farmland is currently seeing massive interest from solar farm developers.

Several large renewable energy projects have already been approved, with more in the pipeline.

However the concept isn’t popular with residents who will have to live near them, and fear the loss of both natural beauty and productive farmland.

The mayor will have to balance the competing priorities, and work out how Lincolnshire becomes greener if it isn’t solar power.

Making Lincolnshire great again

Above all, the newly-elected mayor will need to be an ambassador for Greater Lincolnshire, championing it across the country.

The county has so much to offer, with its gorgeous beaches, charming market towns, low property prices and welcoming communities.

By uniting the seven district councils, two unitary authorities and one county council into a single political body, it gives the area a chance to shout louder than ever before.

The mayor’s job will be to communicate the values of living and working here, hopefully driving up the quality of life for those who already do so.