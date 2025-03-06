Thinking of standing for Lincolnshire County Council in the West Lindsey area?

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 6th Mar 2025, 17:03 BST
Lincolnshire County Council elections.Lincolnshire County Council elections.
If you are thinking of standing for Lincolnshire County Council or being an election agent, you are advised to make sure you are clued up on the rules.

West Lindsey District council has issued the reminder as the Electoral Commission provides essential guidance on qualifications, disqualifications, and the election process.

A pre-nomination briefing event is being held for those interested in standing as a county councillor or as an election agent in the West Lindsey area.

The event is on Monday March 10 at 6.30pm, online via Microsoft Teams.

To register to attend email [email protected] or call 01427 676594 / 676576 (office hours only)

For more information visit: https://www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/elections-voting/information-lincolnshire-county-council-candidates-agents

You are encouraged to get involved and make a difference in your community.

