The by-election will take place on Thursday August 4 for residents of the Westholme Ward on the Town Council.

The three candidates are:

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nadim Aziz – The Conservative Party; Paul Coyne – Independent; Alison Snookes – Lincolnshire Independents, Sleaford.

Polling stations in the ward will be open between 7am and 10pm.