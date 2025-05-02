Tories in 'disarray' at county council, says former deputy leader

Conservatives Wendy Bowkett [left] and Patricia Bradwell [right]. Photo: James Turner

The former deputy leader of Lincolnshire County Council has said the Conservatives are in “disarray” following the 2025 local elections.

After a lengthy count at Louth’s Meridian Leisure Centre, it was confirmed that Reform UK had secured all 13 East Lindsey divisions, unseating four portfolio holders in the process.

The party also won every seat in Boston, all but one in South Holland, and three in Lincoln — giving it 30 seats overall, just six short of a majority with three districts still to count. With other counts in the county well underway Reform UK are currently on 41 seats, giving them overall control.

Patricia Bradwell, former deputy leader and portfolio holder for children’s services, community safety, procurement and migration, was among those defeated, losing her seat in Woodhall Spa and Wragby.

Patricia Bradwell lost her Woodhall Spa & Wragby seat to Reform UK's Natalie Oliver. Photo: James Turner

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I think we’re in a bit of disarray as Conservatives.

“We need to do some thinking about why the electorate didn’t want to support us.

“It’s a big shock. Over the years, we’ve run a really good county council with value for money.”

When asked why she believed Reform had seen such a sharp rise along the coast, she said it was “an alternative to the main parties that have been here for quite a while”.

Conservative Wendy Bowkett, former portfolio holder for adult care and public health, also lost her Wainfleet seat.

Tearing up, she said: “We have worked really hard over the last eight years. We had a really good council, and to lose tonight like we have — everybody has really put their all into this. I don’t think we’ve lost it because of the candidates that stood. I think we’ve lost it due to the Reform party.”

Coun Bowkett believes Reform’s stance on immigration helped the party win a growing number of seats, despite it not being within the remit of county councils.

She added: “When you went out on the streets, it was all about immigration.”